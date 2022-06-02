Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ATXS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 541,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.41. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

