AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

AstroNova stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

