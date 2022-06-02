Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

