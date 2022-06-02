AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 189,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,748,420. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

