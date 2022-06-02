Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile (Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.