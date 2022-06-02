Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.20.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 2,885,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

