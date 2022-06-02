AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

