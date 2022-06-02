Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.38 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

