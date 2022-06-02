Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $22,396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

