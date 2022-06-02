Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $22,396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.