Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Autodesk stock opened at $207.38 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

