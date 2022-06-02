Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Eric J. Ende Acquires 15,000 Shares

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,343. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

