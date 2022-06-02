Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

AVID stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,754. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 70.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.