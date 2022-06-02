Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 254,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,528. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avient by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

