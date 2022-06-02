B. Riley Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $63.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

VSCO stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

