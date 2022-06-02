B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

