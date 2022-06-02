Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 103,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lorenzo Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.91. 7,677,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

