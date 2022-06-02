Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBAJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

