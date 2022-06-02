Banco Macro S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6902 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 147,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,201. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

