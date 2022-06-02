BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKU. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE BKU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 1,018,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.