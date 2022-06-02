Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.58 ($14.61).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.78 ($9.44). 1,989,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.