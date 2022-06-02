Barclays Cuts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24,658.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.