Barclays Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.