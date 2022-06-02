Barclays Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €11.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

