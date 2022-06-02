Barclays Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

NYSE S opened at $24.64 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

