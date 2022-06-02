Barclays Raises Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 125.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.