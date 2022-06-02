Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €87.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.00 ($75.27).

ETR BAS traded up €0.44 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting €51.73 ($55.62). 3,246,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 52-week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

