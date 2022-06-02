Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

