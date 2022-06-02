Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($81.72) to €81.00 ($87.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

BDRFY opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

