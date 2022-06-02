Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,516.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($49.15) to GBX 3,870 ($48.96) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.28) to GBX 3,289 ($41.61) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.41) to GBX 3,390 ($42.89) in a report on Friday, March 25th.
BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Bellway has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $46.40.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
