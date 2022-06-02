Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.30 ($6.77) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.81 ($7.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.05 and a 200-day moving average of €6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of €11.25 ($12.10). The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

