Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €194.00 ($208.60) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, May 6th.

HNR1 traded up €1.35 ($1.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €142.40 ($153.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,729 shares. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €157.93.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

