Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.
BGRY stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
