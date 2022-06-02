Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $3,599,860.92 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

