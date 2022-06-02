Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Head to Head Contrast

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs -7.51% 19.14% 8.96% Beyond Commerce -53.89% N/A -33.37%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 102.26%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 3.25 -$58.70 million ($0.75) -33.92 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.09 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs.

Summary

TaskUs beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

