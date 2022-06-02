BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $71.60 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
