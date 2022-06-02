BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $71.60 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

