Bilibili (BILI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.