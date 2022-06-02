Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 938 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82.
- On Monday, April 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92.
BILL traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,171. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.57.
BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
