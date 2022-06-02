Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

BIOC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biocept to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of Biocept stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $421,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

