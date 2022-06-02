BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 749 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $10,882.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,660.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $2,032.80.

On Monday, April 18th, Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 457,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,488. The firm has a market cap of $566.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 966.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

