Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 259.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
BMEA opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.02. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
