Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 259.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BMEA opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.02. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

