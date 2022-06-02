Bjarne Bergheim Purchases 6,452 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,678.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,484.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78.

NYSE SONX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

