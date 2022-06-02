Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

