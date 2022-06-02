Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Dividend of $2.59

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.5914 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

