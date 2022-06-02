BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.69) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.83) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:BP.B remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.22) during trading on Wednesday. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

