Brokerages Anticipate BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRC.

Get BRC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRCC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73. BRC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $34.00.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.