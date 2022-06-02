Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $3.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $4.11. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.