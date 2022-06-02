Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

