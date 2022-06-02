Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to report ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.15). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

