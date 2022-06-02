Brokerages Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report $14.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Foghorn Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,035.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

FHTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHTX opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.