Brokerages Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other IronNet news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $47,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IronNet stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. IronNet has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

